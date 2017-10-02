Denny’s is frying under scrutiny yet again for some of its employees’ discriminatory behavior. According to Raw Story, a Washington-based Denny’s had to terminate a handful of workers who reportedly made black customers pay before their food was made, while white patrons were able to pay after they finished their meal.

The incident was revealed on Facebook by a white couple who witnessed the scene unfold. Customer Palmer Pellham said he was on a date with his wife when “four young African American men” came into the restaurant. After a 10-minute wait in what Pellham described as an empty setting, the four unidentified men were finally seated and then asked by the waitress to pay before the cook began to prepare their orders. Pellham and his wife’s orders were delivered to them without their server asking them to pay beforehand.

The four men noticed what was happening and asked to speak to the manager, who the waitress supposedly said required her to ask the men to pay ahead of time because “she has had several people order food and leave without paying so her manager said she had to have them pay first,” Pellham noted.

The restaurant swiftly published a statement on its Facebook page, revealing that a few of the employees were fired. Denny’s also has a history of discriminatory incidents that date back to 1994.

“Denny’s has zero tolerance for discrimination of any kind. This type of behavior is unacceptable for any reason and is clearly inconsistent with our practices and policies. After a swift investigation, the employees involved in this incident are no longer employed by our franchisee and no longer a part of the Denny’s system.”