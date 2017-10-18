Who can deny the living legend that is Diana Ross? The American Music Awards sure aren’t, which is why they’re honoring the Head Diva in Charge with a Lifetime Achievement Award. Today (Oct. 18), Dick Clark Productions and ABC made the announcement that the seven-time AMA recipient would receive the honor as well as perform during the evening, which will be broadcasted live from the Microsoft Theater.

READ: Drake Breaks Michael Jackson’s Record For Most AMA Nominations

“I have endless memories of all the years that I have appeared on the American Music Awards,” Ross said regarding the award. “It started with Dick Clark and The Caravan of Stars and American Bandstand. It was Dick Clark who said, ‘Music is the soundtrack of our lives.’ So true. I am so excited to be receiving this honorable award.”

The American Music Awards will air on Sunday, Nov. 19 at 8 pm ET on ABC.