Diddy may be the epitome of “black excellence,” but he is more than happy to share the wealth. And in his latest business endeavor, he’s pulling up his brother, French Montana. Together, the two recently launched a new flavor, CÎROC French Vanilla. It is the newest addition to the CÎROC Ultra Premium Vodka line.

Diddy and French reportedly kicked off the launch in Miami on Oct. 12, during the REVOLT Music Conference. In addition to commemorating the moment during various speaking events, guests at RMC weekend were reportedly treated with cocktails using the new flavor.

“To me, success is all about looking beyond your circumstances to achieve the impossible. That takes boldness and dedication” Diddy said. “Each time we expand the CÎROC family, we look for people who can lead by example and pave the way for the next generation. French Montana is one of those people.”

Earlier in Oct. 2017, the duo visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where they spoke more about the new flavor and introduced the accompanying campaign, featuring a number of accomplished recording artists, including DJ Khaled and Monica. The accompanying campaign reportedly celebrates the new era of black excellence while paying homage to the trailblazers that paved the way.

Ahead of the national launch, The Makers of CÎROC released a limited amount of the French Vanilla flavor with a pledge to donate $1 for each bottle to Mama Hope, a non-profit organization in support of global entrepreneurship. They reportedly raised $100,000, with Diddy vowing to match the brand’s donation, totaling $200,000.

CÎROC French Vanilla is currently available at top nightspots, bars, and restaurants. Check out the new campaign video above.