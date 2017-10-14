If you aren’t already down on the ground in Miami Beach to witness Sean “Diddy” Combs’ REVOLT Music Conference kick off, just know that it was a success. The fourth annual gathering of music minds and moguls began with a bang on Friday (Oct. 13), with French Montana, 21 Savage and his son King Combs delivering the evening’s performances.

CREDIT: John Parra/Getty Images for REVOLT

In addition to the live music, the Chairman’s Welcome Ceremony gave way to a special moment. Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine gave a proclamation to Ciroc boy French Montana.

READ: French Montana Goes To Uganda And Learns The Most Important Rule Of The Jungle

CREDIT: John Parra/Getty Images for REVOLT

Stay tuned for what’s to come this weekend.