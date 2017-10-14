Diddy Kicks Off Yet Another Successful REVOLT Music Conference In Miami
If you aren’t already down on the ground in Miami Beach to witness Sean “Diddy” Combs’ REVOLT Music Conference kick off, just know that it was a success. The fourth annual gathering of music minds and moguls began with a bang on Friday (Oct. 13), with French Montana, 21 Savage and his son King Combs delivering the evening’s performances.
In addition to the live music, the Chairman’s Welcome Ceremony gave way to a special moment. Miami Beach Mayor Philip Levine gave a proclamation to Ciroc boy French Montana.
Stay tuned for what’s to come this weekend.