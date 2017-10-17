Dipset & ASAP Mob To Unite At NYC Show

The Diplomats are planning an epic reunion this Nov. 2017. According to a new report, the members of Dipset will unite with the members of A$AP Mob to perform at Spotify’s RapCaviar concert. The event will be in conjunction with Live Nation Urban at New York City’s Hammerstein Ballroom.

The news comes as quite the surprise, since it’s been more than 10 years since Dipset released their collective project, Immunity 2. Not to mention, Cam’ron and Jim Jones have publicly been feuding over the last couple of years. In 2016, Cam even took a couple of jabs at Jones on The Angie Martinez Show, concerning Jones’ signing to Roc Nation. But apparently it looks like the past may be behind them.

As for the Mob, the collective recently dropped their joint project, Cozy Tapes Vol. 2 and are embarking on their Too Cozy Tour.

The Dipset x A$AP Mob concert will take place on Nov. 21. Pre-sale tickets are currently on sale, while general sale tickets will be available, starting Friday, Oct. 20 at 11 a.m. EST. You can find more information here.