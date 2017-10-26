When you’re name is the top trending item on Twitter, it safe to assume either one of two things occurred:

1) You’re dead.

2) Your alleged sexual desires that are largely considered to be homosexual were exposed via screen grabs by a woman other than your wife on Snapchat.

If your Breakfast Club host DJ Envy, well then you unfortunately fit into the second category. Thursday morning (Oct. 26) a photo of a man who looks like Envy, (or as Charlamagne cleverly and crassly put it “DJ Entry”) appeared online along with screenshot of messages between him and another woman. While Envy isn’t new to a cheating scandal, what is new is his alleged love for anal penetration.

The Breakfast Club’s Very Own DJ Envy Likes WHAT – Miss Scandal💋 pic.twitter.com/Gz9bnZ5rzD — Miss Scandal 💋 (@iammissscandal) October 26, 2017

Of all the 61,000 tweets (and counting) there was a few people who appeared to demonstrate maturity in the situation.

friendly reminder: emasculating DJ Envy for liking anal penetration feeds into the same toxic masculinity yall write 30 tweet threads about — 🎃💦Swallowpeen 💦🎃 (@brownlashon) October 26, 2017

This DJ Envy debacle is just gonna be another instance where ppl overlook the real issue (him cheating) to reach for excuses to be anti-Gay. — Bottom-atic Fav (@_hoemo) October 26, 2017

Unfortunately, the masses used this opportunity to make Envy the butt (no pun intended) of any and all jokes.

Gabrielle Union headed to DJ Envy’s house with the strap: pic.twitter.com/bDMnpf7dv0 — ronald isley (@yoyotrav) October 26, 2017

Dj envy? More like Dj entry pic.twitter.com/j24c8wiZiV — walmart glasses (@saddermo) October 26, 2017

While the Internet was ready to fly a rainbow flag over The Breakfast Club station, it seemed like Envy, Angela Yee and Charlamagne were all taking the news in stride.

IM SCJXJXJAJAJAJ “Why not just get the organic” “I don’t like neither”- DJ envy pic.twitter.com/r4o9Ga7Mwg — Damatré&Jermelangel (@neyneyzone6) October 26, 2017

When Envy tried to drag Charlamagne into the debacle, The Black Privilege author quickly admitted he’s way more “zesty” than what the Internet has accused him of.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bats3SEF4_y/