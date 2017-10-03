Not one to hold his tongue, comedian D.L. Hughley provided insight on gun control in the wake of the country’s largest mass shooting in recorded history.

Speaking to TMZ Monday (Oct. 2), the radio host slammed the gun laws that made it possible for Stephen Paddock to kill 59 people and cause injury to hundreds when he fired bullets into a country-music festival from a hotel room in Las Vegas on Sunday. A total of 23 guns were found in the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino where the shooter was staying. Another 19 were found at his home. Some of the guns were high-powered and could reportedly penetrate police armor.

“It’s America. It says a lot that a man would stand on the 32nd floor of a building and gun down people he didn’t even know, but it says more about a country that allows a man to have that kind of weapon,” Hughley said. “It’s easier for Americans to buy guns than it is to buy Sudafed. It’s what we tolerate.”

Nonpartisan group New America, revealed in 2015 what many have already known. Between 2001 and 2015, more Americans have been murdered by homegrown or domestic terrorists than Islamist terrorists. Paddock’s actions are nothing new to critics like Hughley, who claimed Americans pose a greater threat to the U.S. than the nation’s presumed enemies.

“I don’t care if they shot up a school, I don’t care if they shoot up a church, a gay club, I don’t care if they shoot up a concert. More Americans have died in the hands of other Americans than all of the wars we’ve ever fought. ISIS ain’t got s**t on us,” he said. “After you finish praying, what do you do? One man shot almost 600 people. What do you need a weapon with that much ammunition on our streets for? [And] Nevada has some of the most lax gun laws in the country. It’s insulting for people to pretend they’re shocked. That weapon did exactly what it was supposed to do [and] that man that the right to have those weapons. So nothing went wrong except he killed a bunch of people.”

Hughley continued his sentiments on his radio show.

“Mass shootings in America aren’t tragedies to gun lobbyists,” he continued. “Tragedies in America are sales brochures. Every time there’s a mass shooting, there’s a spike in gun sales. It always happens.”

Hughley and other political pundits may have hit a nerve with house republicans. The Chicago Tribune reports the NRA-backed bill to soften regulations on silencers has been “shelved indefinitely.”

The bill is “not scheduled right now. I don’t know when it will be scheduled,” Speaker of the House Paul Ryan said Tuesday (Oct. 3). “We are all reeling from this horror in Las Vegas. This is just awful.”

