After coming home from prison last year, Cleveland, Ohio native Doe Boy has steered clear of legal troubles. With Doe B’s good energy giving him life, the rookie rapper has sporadically released new music. Coming off the recent release of “Rob Today,” the Freebandz Gang signee released his brand new mixtape, In Freebandz We Trust 2.

READ: Doe Boy Enlists Future, Lil Durk, Remy Boy Monty & More For ‘Streetz Need Me’ Mixtape

Topping out at eighteen tracks, the second installment of In Freebandz We Trust features Future, Lil Durk, DJ Scream and DJ Esco. Production duties are handled by B Wheezy, Sonny Digital, TM88 and Southside, Doughboy Beatz, among others.

READ: Freebandz’ Doe Boy & Ripp Flamez Flex Their Mid-West “Lifestyle” (Video)

Back in 2013, Doe Boy was involved in a robbery alongside another individual. The gun used in the robbery as well as some stolen items were found at his home. Not long after inking a deal with Future’s label, Doe Boy received a five year sentence for his involvement in the robbery.

READ: Freebandz Doe Boy Pursues Your Favorite Rapper’s Girl In “R.N.H”

In Freebandz We Trust was released in June of 2016. Earlier this year, Doe Boy released his Streetz Need Me mixtape.

Stream In Freebandz We Trust 2 below.