Donald Trump Dedicates A Golf Trophy To Hurricane Victims

While residents in Florida, Houston and Puerto Rico continue on with the grueling process of rebuilding their communities that were destroyed by natural disasters, on Sunday (Oct. 1) Donald Trump dedicated a golf trophy to the victims of Hurricane Irma, Maria and Harvey.

“On behalf of all of the people of Texas, and all of the people — if you look today and see what is happening, how horrible it is but we have it under really great control — Puerto Rico and the people of Florida who have really suffered over this last short period of time with the hurricanes, I want to just remember them,” Trump began, “And we’re going to dedicate this trophy to all of those people that went through so much that we love — a part of our great state, really part of our great nation.” he said.

The president’s trophy dedication came after San Juan’s Mayor Carmen Yulin Cruz criticized Trump’s slow relief response to the people of Puerto Rico. From a golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey this weekend, Trump took to Twitter to slam Cruz and allege the hurricane victims are just being lazy.

CREDIT: Twitter

Trump is scheduled to visit Puerto Rico Tuesday (Oct. 3)