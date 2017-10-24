President Donald Trump gave himself all the props last week when asked how he felt about his handling of Puerto Rico in the wake of Hurricane Maria.

“I would give myself a 10 out of 10,” Trump said. “I think we’ve done a really great job and we’ve had tremendous cooperation from the governor and we are getting there and people are really seeing the effort that’s been put into Puerto Rico.”

The president made these comments last week during an Oval Office meeting with the governor of Puerto Rico, Ricardo Rosselló. Trump’s self appointed high-five is in direct contrast with what critics say was a slow response from federal officials to the Category 5 tropical storm.

Trump may be pleased with his handling of Puerto Rico, but former Gov. Alejandro Garcia Padilla was less than impressed and took to Twitter to express his frustration.

This is what POTUS calls a 10! Surgery performed with cellphones as flashlights in Puerto Rico today. pic.twitter.com/5pnK5dkkE6 — Alejandro (@agarciapadilla) October 21, 2017

Prior to Trump’s meeting with Gov. Rosselló, he tweeted aid cannot be given to Puerto Rico forever despite 80% of the island being without electricity or clean water.

“Puerto Rico survived the Hurricanes, now a financial crisis looms largely of their own making.” says Sharyl Attkisson. A total lack of….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017

…accountability say the Governor. Electric and all infrastructure was disaster before hurricanes. Congress to decide how much to spend…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 12, 2017