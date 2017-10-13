Donald Trump threatened to pull emergency responders from Puerto Rico Thursday (Oct. 12), after slamming their “disastrous” infrastructure and electricity sources in the aftermath of hurricanes Irma and Maria.

“We cannot keep FEMA, the Military & the First Responders, who have been amazing (under the most difficult circumstances) in P.R. forever!” he tweeted.

Almost a full month since the devastating storm wiped out electricity to the entire island, NBC News reports that 84 percent of the island is still without power, while several thousands more are without housing.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer tweeted a question to Trump, asking why he doesn’t treat Puerto Rico with the same level of respect as other states when it come to natural disasters.

“FEMA needs to stay until the job is done and right now, it’s not even close to done,” he wrote. “There is still devastation, Americans are still dying. FEMA needs to stay until the job is done.”

Congresswoman Nydia Velazquez brought the issue to the Sec. of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson, stating that Trump’s tweets were “insulting.”

“I just would like for you to let him know how shameful all the tweets that he put out this morning, how offended and insulted I am as an American citizen,” she said.