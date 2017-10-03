Premiere: Downtown Dion “Whitney” (Prod. By Adrian Lau)
SRFSCHL’s Downtown Dion is fully locked and loaded to drop bombs this fall. From his forthcoming Blocky Chulo EP, the Lower East Side rapper unleashes the Adrian Lau-produced banger, “Whitney.” The rowdy hustlers’ anthem has the same intensity that fuels the streets of New York City, yet Dion’s harmonious vocals give the track a silky smooth vibe.
The single kicks off the new campaign for Baruch Houses’ diamond in the rough as he readies a bevy of new collaborations and music videos — in addition to his collaborative project with Adrian — who has worked closely with Dion since the beginning of his career.
Fans can support the rising artist’s new single on iTunes now. Blocky Chulo is set to arrive on Oct. 10.