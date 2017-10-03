SRFSCHL’s Downtown Dion is fully locked and loaded to drop bombs this fall. From his forthcoming Blocky Chulo EP, the Lower East Side rapper unleashes the Adrian Lau-produced banger, “Whitney.” The rowdy hustlers’ anthem has the same intensity that fuels the streets of New York City, yet Dion’s harmonious vocals give the track a silky smooth vibe.

READ: SRF SCHL’s Downtown Dion Debuts Short Film, “Only”

The single kicks off the new campaign for Baruch Houses’ diamond in the rough as he readies a bevy of new collaborations and music videos — in addition to his collaborative project with Adrian — who has worked closely with Dion since the beginning of his career.

READ: Downtown Dion Delivers On His ‘Swoop Dreams’ Mixtape

Fans can support the rising artist’s new single on iTunes now. Blocky Chulo is set to arrive on Oct. 10.