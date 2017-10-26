Hip-hop’s strain with the Grammy Awards has received thorough documentation since the 1989 boycott of the annual program by notable rappers. Since then, advocates who’ve called out music’s biggest night for opting out of shining a light on the majority of the hip-hop and R&B categories during the main event continue to let their voices be heard in order to spark change.

Artists have even taken it upon themselves to keep their projects out of the critical eye of the board, namely Frank Ocean. Now, another entertainer is opting out of Grammys consideration.

According to the Associated Press, Drake didn’t submit his More Life album for any category, including Best Rap Album and Album of the Year. Additionally, the singles that helped to promote the project will not be listed under titles like Best Rap Song and Record of the Year.

Despite the Toronto native’s slim chance of going home with a gramophone, he still found success atop the charts and broke records along the way. The platinum album soared past the one billion mark in U.S. streams, Billboard reports and sold 505,000 copies in its first week of release (March 18).

The 22-track soundscape features Giggs, Jorja Smith, Skepta, Quavo, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and more.