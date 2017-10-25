Drake’s alter ego Champagne Papi really came out to play Tuesday night (Oct. 24) for his 31st birthday, which the rapper decided to celebrate properly with not just a party but a “re-bar mitzvah.”

Leading up to the event, Drake hinted at the impending theme by posting to Instagram a photo of his original bar mitzvah board from when he was 13 years-old — the traditional age when the Jewish rite of passage takes place and, not coincidentally, the inverse of his current age.

According to E!, Drizzy and his guests dined at Catch before going to the Poppy nightclub in Los Angeles. His guest list included Leonardo DiCaprio, Hailey Baldwin, Madison Beer, Jamie Foxx, Tobey Maguire, Kelly Rowland and more. Drake’s right-hand man, his father, Dennis Graham, was also in attendance. October’s Very Own birthday boy provided red solo cups with “Aubrey’s Re-Bar Mitzvah” inscribed on the side (his birth name is Aubrey Drake Graham).

