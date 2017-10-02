D.R.A.M must’ve got A LOT of play during his time on the road with Kendrick Lamar for the DAMN tour. After releasing sexually driven singles like “Group Thang” and “The Uber Song,” the crooning rapper is back to describe what else he would do for the “iLL Nana.” Word to Foxy Brown.

“Swimmin’ lesson teacher, I might drown on purpose,” raps D.R.A.M. “She want me in deeper, I might close the curtains.”

The “Broccoli” rapper also recruited another artists on the rise, Trippie Redd, to further emphasize their collective infatuation for the illest of nanas. They take turns going bar for bar on their mellow, x-rated ode to the va-jay-jay crafted by Slade Da Monsta.

Listen to D.R.A.M and Trippie Redd’s freaky new collaboration “iLL Nana” below.