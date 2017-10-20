dvsn Sets A Relaxing “Mood” In Their New Video

Coming off their passionate sophomore album Morning After earlier this month, dvsn returns with the sensual music visuals for their sexy balled, “Mood.”

“Now I’m gonna make a time to make love/ I’m gonna make a point to just focus on us/ “Now I’m gonna make sure you get enough/ When I make it all about you, take care of us,” Daniel Daley, dvsn’s vocalist, sings.

The LeSean Harris-directed video begins with a shockingly alluring woman buying Mary Jane from a drug dealer. After purchasing her weed, the gorgeous woman hits the bowl and pours some cognac before sauntering through her apartment while dressing down to her lingerie in preparation for a Rated R evening.

Watch the video above.