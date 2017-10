DVSN isn’t shy about sharing their “P.O.V.” on the freaky things in life. When it’s time to cut the lights off and crawl into bed with a special someone, OVO Sound always has something to help set the mood right — and duo’s latest track fits right in.

READ: DVSN Slows Down The “Mood” With New Love Ballad

Daniel Daley and Nineteen85 are set to release their new album, Morning After, on Oct 14.