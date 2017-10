dvsn has a lot planned for the rest of 2017 — just wait on it. The duo just released their sophomore album The Morning After and followed that with 3 new remixes over the weekend.

On Saturday’s (Oct 14) episode of OVO Radio, Daniel and Nineteen85 gave the home team a play on Justin Bieber & Bloodpop’s “Friends”, a revamped version of their current single “Don’t Choose” and a response to SZA’s anthem, “The Weekend.”

