Dreamville’s EarthGang Serves Up Their New ‘ROBOTS’ EP

J. Cole’s Dreamville imprint grew more important to the South when EarthGang was initiated into the coveted label. When they dropped their first EP Rags back in September, Johnny Venus and Doctur Dot asserted that the project is the first of a trilogy of connected EPs that will translate into a full-length concept album. Now, the Atlanta duo is back with part two entitled ROBOTS.

“Essentially, these EPs are like a deconstructed album,” Dot said in a recent interview. “What I’m interested to see is how many people play ’em all back to back and play the story through and see … Those kind of conversations are my favorite. Those are the people that pick out the details and interpret shit their own way. It’s my favorite part of doing this shit ‘cause I don’t never tell someone they’re wrong. I think that’s dope. I ain’t think about it that way. That’s my favorite part.”

ROBOTS contains six brand new tracks including their stand out single “Underwater” featuring TDE’s SiR. The second installment of the trilogy can only hold us down for so long, but no worries. Expect the third and final portion of the trilogy Royalty coming before the end of 2017.

For now, turn up to EarthGang’s ROBOTS EP below.