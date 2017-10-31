Nine pedestrians have died and over a dozen were injured after a motorist drove down a bike bath in lower Manhattan in what the NYPD are calling a deliberate and possible terror attack.

CBS News reports the incident happened Tuesday (Oct. 31) at 3:05 PM EST when a man driving a Home Depot rental truck ran over two bikers riding down West Street and Chambers Street. The driver drove four blocks on the path before getting back onto the street. After hitting a car, it rammed into a school bus.

Witness recordings show a man running away from the truck. Police confirmed the suspect was wailing two fake guns. He was shot in the leg and apprehended by police. It isn’t known if any students or staff were on the school bus.

Jesus! A car just ran over 2 people and then crashed into a school bus. I see two dead bodies and citibikes on the floor destroyed. — Moe (@Moe_NYC) October 31, 2017

NBC News: A picture from the scene of the incident in lower Manhattan New York following reports of a shooting. Courtesy @NYPDSpeechley pic.twitter.com/ppeMxzJ1l6 — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 31, 2017

PHOTOS: Multiple dead in Lower Manhattan shooting https://t.co/JcGXmv3XR9 pic.twitter.com/yo0j7mF49j — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) October 31, 2017

Many witnesses from Stuyvesant High School and Borough of Manhattan Community College (BMCC) believed the incident was a possible film shooting or a Halloween prank. A police officer confirmed there were “multiple causalities.” Investigators are also treating the shooting as a terror attack.

The suspect is in custody. This is preliminary, more information to follow. — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) October 31, 2017

A police briefing will be soon be underway with more details behind the incident.

This is a developing story.

