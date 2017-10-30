Eminem & Chance The Rapper Are Taking Over ‘SNL’ In November

Saturday Night Live just announced their host and performance lineup for Nov. 2017, and it’s going to be one helluva month. And one night in particular is going to have the hip-hop community on the edge of their seats. Chance the Rapper and Eminem will reportedly be taking over the SNL stage.

NBC announced the news on Monday (Oct. 30), via Twitter. Girls Trip star, Tiffany Haddish also joins the roster, along with Miley Cyrus and Taylor Swift. It seems that Chance the Rapper will take a backseat and play host for the night, while Em will command the performance stage.

The order seems rather appropriate, considering that Chance has already performed on the SNL stage several times and Eminem is rumored to have an album dropping pretty soon. Shady Record’s producer, Mr. Porter previously suggested the Detroit rapper’s project was finished and ready for print, although he soon denied the claims afterward. Furthermore, an ad for a fictional drug with the word “REVIVAL,” also made fans raise a couple of eyebrows.

SNL’s 43rd season kicked off with a bang with JAY-Z performing his latest album, 4:44. Eminem’s episode will reportedly air on Nov. 18. Check out the announcement below.