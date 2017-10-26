Although filing a lawsuit against the New Zealand National Party wasn’t Eminem’s decision, the monetary settlement he might receive from winning the case will go on to benefit those affected by natural disasters this year.

According to Variety, Eminem’s 8 Mile Style publishers received the $600,000 copyright win after the New Zealand National Party was found guilty of usurping Em’s “Lose Yourself” record for an election ad back in 2014. Now, that money will be used for a beneficial cause.

“Eminem was not a party to this lawsuit nor was he consulted regarding the case,” a rep told the news site. “Any monetary settlement he receives from it will be donated to hurricane relief. He encourages the plaintiffs, 8 Mile Style, to do the same.”

The Detroit native’s name has surfaced in the news lately with speculation on his alleged album, reportedly titled REVIVAL. Details are still forthcoming.