Along with the praise and discussions that came with Eminem’s verse in his BET Hip-Hop Awards cypher with Shady Records and Griselda Records, came an exciting new announcement. Boogie, the sharp tongued spitter that opened up the group cypher, shall be hereby known as the newest signee to Em’s label.

“Boogie is everything I look for in an MC,” Eminem said in statement. “Unique voice and point of view combined with crazy wordplay. This is a great fit and I’m excited for what’s to come.”

Shady…Thank u @eminem A post shared by Boogie (@ws_boogie) on Oct 11, 2017 at 11:20am PDT

After releasing a series of well-received mixtapes like 2014’s Thirst 48, 2015’s The Reach and Thirst 48 Part II in 2016, Boogie is currently working on his Shady Records debut.

Just in case you’re late to the Boogie party (it’s cool, we won’t judge you), catch up with his excellent Thirst 48 Part II, featuring the Rihanna-favorited “N***a Needs” and “Sunroof.”