For the third consecutive year, Erykah Badu returns as host of BET’s Soul Train Awards.

Special honorees Toni Braxton and SWV are also among the first wave of performers announced for the fete, which will be filmed on Nov. 5 at the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards will then air on BET and BET HER on Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

As reported earlier, Braxton will receive the Don Cornelius Legend Award, while female trio SWV will be presented with the third annual Lady of Soul Award. Rounding out this year’s performer lineup thus far are Tamar Braxton, 112, Tankand Kirk Franklin.

The Soul Train Awards annually salutes the best in R&B, soul and hip-hop. Solange heads the 2017 class with seven nominations while Bruno Mars follows close behind with six nods. Additional nominees include Rihanna, DJ Khaled, Bryson Tiller and newcomers Khalid and SZA.

For additional information about BET Presents: 2017 Soul Train Awards, please visit BET.com/SoulTrain.

