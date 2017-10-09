ESPN Suspends Jemele Hill Over Social Media Activity
Jemele Hill, who had deemed President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter, has been suspended by ESPN on Monday.
READ Twitter Stands With Jemele Hill After ESPN Issues Apology On Her Behalf
“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.” reads an ESPN statement.
It is unclear which of Hill’s tweets the network was referencing when it decided to take action and suspend the anchor, but her tweets about the NFL were published to Twitter before the suspension was made.
This post was previously published on The Hollywood Reporter.
READ ESPN Reportedly Tried To Replace Jemele Hill With Another Black Host
UPDATE: 10/09/17 4:06 pm EST
The Washington Post reports Jemele’s tweets suggesting NFL fans boycott advertisers connected to Dallas Cowboys is what sparked the suspension. Her remarks came after owner Jerry Jones stated players would be benched if they didn’t stand for the national anthem.
Jones previously took a knee with players and the Arizona Cardinals before the national anthem on Sept. 25 .