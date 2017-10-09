Jemele Hill, who had deemed President Trump a “white supremacist” on Twitter, has been suspended by ESPN on Monday.

“Jemele Hill has been suspended for two weeks for a second violation of our social media guidelines. She previously acknowledged letting her colleagues and company down with an impulsive tweet. In the aftermath, all employees were reminded of how individual tweets may reflect negatively on ESPN and that such actions would have consequences. Hence this decision.” reads an ESPN statement.

It is unclear which of Hill’s tweets the network was referencing when it decided to take action and suspend the anchor, but her tweets about the NFL were published to Twitter before the suspension was made.

This play always work. Change happens when advertisers are impacted. If you feel strongly about JJ's statement, boycott his advertisers. https://t.co/LFXJ9YQe74 — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

If fans really are that upset about what JJ & Stephen Ross have done, don't call the players sellouts, but you're watching every Sunday. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

UPDATE: 10/09/17 4:06 pm EST

The Washington Post reports Jemele’s tweets suggesting NFL fans boycott advertisers connected to Dallas Cowboys is what sparked the suspension. Her remarks came after owner Jerry Jones stated players would be benched if they didn’t stand for the national anthem.

Jones previously took a knee with players and the Arizona Cardinals before the national anthem on Sept. 25 .