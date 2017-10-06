The levels of Chicago talent have always been off the charts, but the city has more than just talented rappers and Barack Obama.

Enter DJ EvieTheCool, a creative looking to turn up the party with her latest mix, “Off The Top.” The mix takes us all around the world of trap music with key players like Migos (“Too Hotty”), 2 Chainz (“Poor Fool”) and Future (“Mask Off”). The mix doesn’t ignore Chi’s rap titans like G Herbo (“Everything”) and Lil Durk (“Goofy”).

Evie’s “Off The Top” mix comes after the release of the “Tropicál” and “Trap Goddess” mixes. She also blended her love of music with the need of conscious thinking earlier this year with her Babes Only events.

From New York to Los Angeles, the mission to empower women in any field was felt in the form of panels about self-reflection and trends in womanhood.

Expect more life and more jams for the budding producer.

Check out the full tracklist and stream “Off The Top” below.

