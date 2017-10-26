Mass Appeal signee Ezri follows his intricate “Be Right Back” music video up with a new track from his forthcoming EP. The Cleveland native claims his turf in the rap game on “1/1,” an aggressive track where the lyricist sets himself apart from the rest of the competition.

“1/1″ is also currently featured in EA Sports’ NBA Live ’18 soundtrack. Ezri’s Be Right Back EP is slated to hit online retailers and streaming services on Oct 27.