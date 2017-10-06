After displaying his acting chops on FOX’s TV series Empire and the 2016 film The Land, Mass Appeal’s budding MC, Ezri, is ready to re-focus on his first love: rap.

To win the hearts of hip-hop purists, Ezri unleashes his new video “be right back,” which showcases his precociousness on the mic. “I’m afraid of losing my mama’s support/ She’s disappointed because I’m smoking marijuana for sport,” he ruminates over the booming track. The stirring visual finds Ezri entrapped in some troublesome activities with his boys. While he desperately tries to decipher what’s right and wrong, he ultimately follows his heart.

“As far as the story goes, I wanted to create an experience where the viewer felt like they were making the decisions in the situations portrayed in the video. I also wanted to paint the image of the reality that comes with growing up in impoverished areas,” Ezri tells Billboard. “For those who can relate, it’s the depiction of a daily battle to make certain choices in certain situations. For those who can’t, it’s an action movie where they can learn about shit that happens on 87th and Detroit.”

Ezri also explains how the filming process was a disastrous one, as his mother and one of his friends went to jail over a prop gun that was being used in the video.

“For instance, my block is super hot, like always some violent shit going on, so the feds always on high alert,” he says. “Thirteen police cars pulled up from all angles and cops hopped out, guns drawn. The first time we attempted to shoot the drive by scene, it was crazy. My mom and one of my homies went to jail for 3 days all over a prop gun. They took all the footage, my motorcycle helmet rig for the camera, the gun obviously.”

He adds: “I was hurt. Felt like the video treatment went down the drain and I missed my momma. But after getting proper permits — and being a lil more sneaky — we finally completed a product that I feel represents my artistry well. So in the end, it was all worth it.”

Ezri’s be right back EP will be available on Oct. 27 under Mass Appeal Records and is available for pre-order now. Watch “be right back” below.

This story was first posted to Billboard.