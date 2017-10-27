Cleveland’s newcomer Ezri makes his Mass Appeal debut with his stimulating, and action-packed EP, be right back. The young creative has been garnering attention since he appeared in The Land, a film that was executive produced by Nas.

The nine-track EP is featureless, which allows listeners to fully take in the rookie rapper’s effectual struggles of rising from the bottom — with the help of a loving and supportive mother — to live out his dreams in film as well as music. The project also traces Ez’ experiences with dropping out of college to pursue his career, and losing friends to the streets.

Last night, the actor/director/rapper played be right back before a packed New York City crowd inside Mass Appeal’s main office, in which Nas and Esco’s brother Jungle were both in attendance.

You Can Always Tell When An Artist Has A Unique Story To Tell By The Way They Carry Them Self! @everythingezri "Be Right Back" EP Is Out Now Check It Out. Thanks to everybody who was at the listening party tonight! @massappeal A post shared by Nasir Jones (@nas) on Oct 26, 2017 at 10:26pm PDT

Stream be right back below.