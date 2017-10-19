Fashawn And Large Professor Take On New York City Streets In New Video For “Fashawn”

Today (Oct. 19), Left Coast rapper Fashawn turns 29-years-old. To celebrate his born day, the Mass Appeal MC released the new visuals for “Fashawn,” a song from his Manna EP.

With legendary beatmaker Large Professor (who laid this song’s production) behind the boards and in the Jonah Best & Lagan Sebert-directed video, Fash takes on the streets and junk yards of New York City, exercising his clever wordplay.

“Used to pitch nickel sacks/Now I can shit a stack/Im on it/defecatin’ on your rap performers/Appeal, more the Mass/And Fash passed enormous/I don’t get excited, I get ignited/Burn like a brush fire when I write it/Barb-wire for those bitin’/Titan in the ring, Tyson when I swing/Python, when the mic’s on, I strike harm,” raps Fashawn.

The Fresno, Calif.–raised rapper stopped by VIBE’s headquarters recently to discuss his Manna EP and the influence his mother has had on his rap career.

“My mom’s amazing, she really has the survivor’s story, but at the end she broke the cycle. She’s a wonderful mother and grandmother to my daughter,” says the Cali rapper. “I’m proud of my mom, and she’s a big inspiration to me — and a big reason why I made Manna. She really got me back into into my faith and seeing how much the church helped resurrect my mom in front of my eyes — that made me a believer again.”

Watch the video above.