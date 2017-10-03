Fashawn Takes Us To School In New Video For “Proud”

Mass Appeal’s signee decides to give us a history lesson on important black activists with his new visuals for “Proud,” a song from his recently released EP, dubbed, Manna.

With Hectah handling the direction of the video, the Fresno, Calif. native dons a dapper black outfit with a black fedora to match as a projector plays behind him which shows black leaders and activists such as Angela Davis, Dr. Carter G. Woodson, Muhammad Ali, and many others.

“What about the life of Marcus Garvey, we all know Martin/Wouldn’t have your light, if it wasn’t for my darkness/Blacker than the panther on the jacket of Huey P. Newton/And Bobby Seale, a few of us rotten still/We built this country off blood and sweat/Tear drops and pick cotton in mud we step/Momma Harriet Tubman was a woman so real/Only woman in history with a face on a bill/Besides Hillary Clinton, who we speak of America/Original man yet they treat us inferior/I put that on the soul of Nat Turner/The memory of Sojourner/And the others no longer with us/I’m admittin’ I’m black and I’m proud,” raps Fash.

Fashawn doesn’t limit this song to black intellectuals. He also shouts out fellow hip-hop and R&B artists.

Recently, the “Boy Meets World” rapper stopped by VIBE where he discussed his Manna EP, and his relationship with his Mother, among other topics.

Watch the video above.