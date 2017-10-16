Fetty Wap Returns With New ‘For My Fans 2′ Mixtape

The music scene may have forgotten about Fetty Wap, in the midst of his lengthy hiatus from the Billboard charts, but the rapper surely hasn’t forgotten about his day on supporters. To say thank you for the continued support, Fetty released his new mixtape, For My Fans 2.

The new tape is a featureless project with 11 solo tracks. The tracks keeps Fetty’s typical, melodic flow. The cover art seems to resemble a darker theme, featuring a cartoon of the New Jersey artists wearing a black hoodie with angel wings sprouting from behind him.

For My Fans 2 follows the release of Lucky No. 7, which Fetty dropped in June 2017. The project was in celebration of his 26th birthday.

Although the mixtape releases should hold most of his fanbase over, other are still waiting for the release of his sophomore album, King Zoo, which is a follow up to his 2015 self-title project. King Zoo doesn’t have a release date at this time.

Stream For My Fans 2 below.