Health is nothing to be played with, and it’s a lesson that hip-hop players are learning slowly but surely. According to Fredo Santana, the rapper is suffering from kidney and liver failure, and has been in the hospital since last Friday (Oct. 6).

“Doctor say a n***a had kidney failure an [sic] liver failure. I’m getting back to normal,” he wrote. “Thanks for everyone who prayed for a n***a. I wouldn’t wish this on my worse [sic] enemy.”

Per his Instagram clip, Santana has already received a hospital visit from the likes of rap-singer XXXTentacion.

This health scare comes after Santana was hospitalized for seizures back in March. The rapper, known for Xans and his dirty Sprite styrofoam cup concoctions, has subsequently halted to release of any new material (specifically Turbo Bandana, his collaborative album with Chief Keef) until his health gets in better standing.

We wish Fredo a speedy recovery. Take care of yourself, people.