French Montana may have found his place in the hip-hop community, but that won’t stop him from dreaming about an alternative career in basketball. And when asked which other rappers he would draft to his dream team for a pick-up game, he tapped a number of his famous friends.

READ: Diddy & French Montana Launch Cîroc French Vanilla With New Campaign

In a dream world where rappers were selected to play a game of five-on-five, French Montana told Fuse that he would select: Diddy, Drake, The Weeknd, A$AP Rocky, and himself.

This may not be the team we would’ve had in mind, but it should come as no surprise, seeing how French has worked with nearly all of his imaginary teammates.

READ: French Montana Takes The Jungle To New Levels In “White Dress”

French and Diddy just recently launch the French Vanilla flavor of Ciroc Vodka. Drizzy and French previously dropped singles, including “No Shopping,” and “Pop That.” Rocky has also been featured on a number of tracks with the rapper, including “Said N Done.”

Even so, we probably would’ve gone with Quavo as our last pick. If you haven’t seen the guy play basketball yet, you should probably check it out below.