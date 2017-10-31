In French Montana’s new documentary, Project Unforgettable: My Story, Their Reality, the rapper details the makings of his stellar summer hit “Unforgettable,” and how he created this whole movement.

The Bronx rapper takes viewers on a journey to Uganda where he found the inspiration to create the mesmerizing music video for the ubiquitous track. Throughout the course of the film, there’s a slew of intimate behind the scenes moments like seeing the 32-year-old get vaccines for the trip to Uganda.

French also showcased his meeting with the Triplets Ghetto Kids, a bubbling dance group featured in the video that performed with him at the 2017 BET Awards. The whole experience is touching as you witness French and the kids having a blast during rehearsals and going down a water slide at a California theme park.

“Their story is so special. How all of them just live together. The guy that they live with, found all of them separately, due to circumstances that happened to them and their families,” French told VIBE in our July cover story. “Some of them… their parents died. Some of their parents had them and left them. Some of them were just dealt a really bad hand. All they have is art…. That’s the most important part, they’re happy with nothing.”

Amid his musical ambitions, the project also features French visiting the community that’s constructing the Suubi Health Centre, and a maternity facility he donated $100,000 to help build.