Future and Young Thug quietly cooked up a collaborative project over the last several months. Dubbed Super Slimey, the 13-track effort hit Apple music at midnight (Oct 20) to the rap Internet’s collective joy.

Producers Mike WiLL Made-It, Southside, TM-88, London On Da Track, Richie Souf, Will-A-Fool, Wheezy and Fuse all contributed sounds to the duo’s first joint album. The Atlanta power-release is available on iTunes for purchase now.

