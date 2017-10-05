One of the interesting things about the modern era of West Coast hip-hop is that despite its constant progression into new styles, they never stray too far from the G-Funk sound that helped create its foundation. And Cali’s new supergroup, G- Worthy (G-Perico, Jay Worthy, & Cardo) pay homage to those roots with their new single, “Ain’t Worried.”

Like the big homie Captain Planet, the guys combine all of their best elements from edgy lyricism with syrupy vocals over the smooth and funky soundscape from Cardo. Even the glossy visuals give a solid salute to Compton and South Central heritage with lowriders and beautiful women galore.

“Ain’t Worried” is the second single from their self-titled debut album. G-Worthy is now available on all streaming services and digital markets.