Gabrielle Union Details Heart-Wrenching Struggle With Fertility

Gabrielle Union is quickly approaching the release of her new memoir, We’re Going to Need More Wine, and it definitely seems like a page-turner. On the heels of its debut, People published an excerpt from the book, detailing Union’s fertility journey.

In the excerpt, the Being Mary Jane star discusses motherhood. Although she didn’t initially see children in her future, she stated that it wasn’t until she became a stepmom that her ideals changed.

And with baby fever on the brain, the actress also reveals that she and husband Dwyane Wade had been trying to add another little one to their family for years now. “I have had eight or nine miscarriages,” Union writes in the book. “For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant — I’ve either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle, or coming out of an IVF cycle.”

Despite the difficult journey, Union says they are still hopeful and “remain bursting with love and ready to do anything to meet the child we’ve both dreamed of.”

We’re Going to Need More Wine will be released on Oct. 17.