Although fans are patiently waiting for the rumored “Bad Boys 3″ film to debut, they might receive a cinematic treat in the near future. According to Deadline, a spinoff television show is in the works and it’ll star Bad Boys 2 actress, Gabrielle Union.

The Being Mary Jane star will reportedly reprise her Sydney “Syd” Burnett character, an undercover DEA agent and the sister of Detective Marcus Burnett, played by famed comedian/actor Martin Lawrence. Sydney Burnett was also involved in a romantic tryst with Detective Mike Lowery, executed by Will Smith.

The show, which will be penned/directed by The Blacklist’s Brandon Sonnier and Brandon Margolis, has already received interest from major networks.

While we await an official confirmation from the woman of the hour, Union has also found success within bookstores across the country following the release of her memoir, We’re Going To Need More Wine, which tackles her upbringing in Nebraska, her career, relationships and more.