There are a few things one should take into account when referring to Gabrielle Union. 1) She’s grown, and 2) please refer to number one at all times.

The Being Mary Jane actress is in full swing to promote her first book We’re Going To Need More Wine, and stopped by Sway In The Morning to discuss a few things including the importance of reciprocity in the bedroom, specifically if a man eats a woman’s butt, should a woman return the favor?

“Listen, it’s all about equality and a lot of times especially women feel like I’m going to lose him if I don’t do XYZ and there’s never any thought to the woman enjoying, or having any expectation of enjoying sex,” Union said. “I’m just a vessel for somebody else’s sexual gratification, and we have to take that back. We have to demand equality everywhere.”

Union never mentioned her NBA hubby’s name, yet Twitter assumed the equality she spoke of must be a clear indicator of what goes down behind closed doors in the Wade household. The 44-year-old actress took to social media Saturday (Oct. 21) to clarify her statements and also school folks that when it comes to sex and life, with your partner it’s a give and take.

Judgement about sexual gratification is what keeps people sexually repressed & having uneven sexual experiences. — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

Whats shocking is that ppl are shocked that a grown ass woman has the balls to speak openly & honestly about sex. Y’all are comedy.

— Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

I’m 45 & just got married, sooo my sexual experience covers DECADES lol my sexual life didn’t just start with my 2nd marriage. God bless yal — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) October 21, 2017

