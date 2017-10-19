Former President George W. Bush spoke out against bigotry and white supremacy Thursday (Oct. 19) while giving a speech at New York’s George W. Bush Institute. Although he never mentioned Donald Trump’s name in his remarks, a lot of the policies he endorsed were opposite of what Trump and his administration have set forth.

“Our identity as a nation, unlike other nations, is not determined by geography or ethnicity, by soil or blood. … This means that people from every race, religion, ethnicity can be full and equally American,” Bush said. “It means that bigotry and white supremacy, in any form, is blasphemy against the American creed.”

Bush later added that “bigotry seems emboldened,” but didn’t expound on the statement. The 71-year-old pointed out the hypocrisy with how some Americans and politicians react to terror or tragedy all the while ignoring their own issues.

“We’ve seen our discourse degraded by casual cruelty,” Bush said, adding, “Too often, we judge other groups by their worst examples while judging ourselves by our best intentions, forgetting the image of God we should see in each other.”

The 43rd president who was highly criticized for his handling of Hurricane Katrina and regarded by many as as lackluster merited a bevy of reactions from those wondering how he became the seemingly rational one.

When George W Bush thinks you’ve gone too far, you’ve got problems. — jay (@JayUhOh) October 19, 2017

So George W. Bush is now the smartest, sanest person in the Republican Party. — Bryce Tache (@brycetache) October 19, 2017