As the people of Puerto Rico continue to comb through the wreckage caused by Hurricane Maria and begin the daunting task of rebuilding their communities, San Juan’s Mayor Carmin Yulin Cruz has graciously emerged on the front lines assisting with the relief efforts. Cruz unfortunately has endured harsh criticism from the president who from a New Jersey golf course accused hurricane victims of wanting everything to be done for them.

READ Donald Trump Slams San Juan Mayor For Exposing His Lackluster Hurricane Relief Efforts

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera went to Puerto Rico recently and spoke with the mayor and said from what he saw, people aren’t doing as bad as she said.

“Are people dying? I’ve been traveling around and I don’t see people dying?” the 74-year-old questioned. Cruz, maintaining decorum, quickly refuted Rivera’s claim that she embellished the conditions of the island due to the category five storm.

“Well dying is a continuum, right?” Cruz corrected.” If you don’t get fed for seven, eight days and you’re a child, you are dying. If you have 11 people like we took out of nursing home sick and severely dehydrated, you are dying.”

READ Lin-Manuel Miranda To Donald Trump: “You’re Going Straight To Hell” For Puerto Rico Twitter Rant

Rivera, doubling-down on his original question asked Cruz if she misspoke, to which the mayor held tight to her original statement.

“I said it the way it is,” Cruz said. “I don’t have to characterize anything in anyway that is not the reality, or that isn’t the truth. He who has eyes will be able to see it. He who has an open heart will be able to feel it. Those that prefer to be blinded to injustice that’s their issue. I have no time for that.”

Watch the brief exchange below.

#TeamMayorCruz