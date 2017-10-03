Geraldo Rivera Travels To Puerto Rico And Tells Mayor He Doesn’t See People Dying

geraldo-rivera-san-juan-mayor-people-arent-dying
CREDIT: Getty Images

As the people of Puerto Rico continue to comb through the wreckage caused by Hurricane Maria and begin the daunting task of rebuilding their communities, San Juan’s Mayor Carmin Yulin Cruz has graciously emerged on the front lines assisting with the relief efforts. Cruz unfortunately has endured harsh criticism from the president who from a New Jersey golf course accused hurricane victims of wanting everything to be done for them.

READ Donald Trump Slams San Juan Mayor For Exposing His Lackluster Hurricane Relief Efforts

Fox News correspondent Geraldo Rivera went to Puerto Rico recently and spoke with the mayor and said from what he saw, people aren’t doing as bad as she said.

“Are people dying? I’ve been traveling around and I don’t see people dying?” the 74-year-old questioned. Cruz, maintaining decorum, quickly refuted Rivera’s claim that she embellished the conditions of the island due to the category five storm.

“Well dying is a continuum, right?” Cruz corrected.” If you don’t get fed for seven, eight days and you’re a child, you are dying. If you have 11 people like we took out of nursing home sick and severely dehydrated, you are dying.”

READ Lin-Manuel Miranda To Donald Trump: “You’re Going Straight To Hell” For Puerto Rico Twitter Rant

Rivera, doubling-down on his original question asked Cruz if she misspoke, to which the mayor held tight to her original statement.

“I said it the way it is,” Cruz said. “I don’t have to characterize anything in anyway that is not the reality, or that isn’t the truth. He who has eyes will be able to see it. He who has an open heart will be able to feel it. Those that prefer to be blinded to injustice that’s their issue. I have no time for that.”

Fox News Reporter Questions San Juan Mayor’s “People Are Dying” Statement: “I Don’t See People Dying” – blogged by @MsJennyb ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ On Saturday, in an attempt to defend Donald Trump amid the ongoing “humanitarian crisis” in Puerto Rico, Fox News anchor Geraldo Rivera challenged San Juan mayor Carmin Yulín Cruz on the specifics about the casualties on the island. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ In an interview with the mayor, Rivera attempted to discredit Cruz and diminish the severity of the devastation. After Cruz spent the weekend begging for help and support in the wake of the disaster, saying, “people are dying,” Rivera refuted the claim because he hadn’t witnessed casualties during his visit. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “There are people at all municipalities literally starving, dehydrating,” Cruz told Rivera. “We have had our hospital try to go back to speed but then the electricity goes off and we have to do all the bacteria testing, which takes three to four days.” ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The interview was held on the same day Trump attacked Cruz for criticizing the government’s slow response to aid the nation. Just before Rivera sat down with Cruz, he said it was “sad” that she “blamed” Trump for the response or lack thereof, and in turn used the interview to debunk Cruz’s initial comment that people have lost their lives. ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ “But are people dying,” Rivera asked. “I’ve been traveling around, I don’t see people dying. I spoke to doctors, they say they saw 53 patients and they had a……to read the rest log on to BallerAlert.com (clickable link on profile)

A post shared by Baller Alert (@balleralert) on

Watch the brief exchange below.

 

#TeamMayorCruz

Tags: Carmin Yulín Cruz, Fox News, geraldo rivera, Puerto Rico