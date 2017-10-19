Following this week’s Blu-ray/DVD release of the hilarious Girls Trip, fans received a treat that’s littered with never-before-seen footage. If you’ve seen the movie, executive produced by Will Packer, you know it’s packed with a ton of comical moments.

Girls Trip went on to make history this summer by raking in a whopping $100 million at the box office which made it the first film directed, produced and written by African-Americans to achieve that major feat.

The Blu-ray/DVD’s bonus features include deleted scenes, a gag reel, and extended footage on how the crew and actors planned the trip. Footage of New Orleans’ magic and an inside look at the city’s annual Essence Music Festival are also featured.

For a sneak peek, watch the behind-the-scenes footage of Tiffany Haddish schooling Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett-Smith on the art of grapefruit fellatio.