The socially conscious Global Citizen Festival has joined forces with M5 Showroom to launch a limited-edition Nike Air Force 1, set for a release at this year’s ComplexCon. The partnership is in support of the 2017 international organization, “For Freedom. For Justice. For All,” which is the campaign used as inspiration for this summer’s past venue.

“We are very moved by the work that Global Citizen is doing and when Global Citizen launched their week of advocacy in September, we became even more inspired to support their campaign around freedom and justice,” said Founder of M5, Michael Burns. “Kicking off the week honoring Dr. King and ending with Stevie Wonder kneeling as an expression of his solidarity left us with no choice but to do our part in the fashion world in continuing this campaign.”

Only 10 pairs of the limited-edition sneakers will be on stock, which feature a laser map of the world engraved on each shoe. All the proceeds will go to the festival’s initiative to end extreme world property by 2030. Additionally, M5 will also be selling Pintrill pins, M5 New Era caps and Master Dynamic headphones. The profit made on those items will also go to the cause.

ComplexCon’s activation booth will also include a “For Freedom. For Justice. For All,” section, which will provide attendees with information on the initiative. The event will take place on November 4 and 5 in Long Beach, California. Check out the merchandise for sale in the gallery above.