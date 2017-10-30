A 22-year-old grad student died after a young boy landed on her car in an apparent suicide attempt. The boy, who is only 12, jumped off an overpass in Northern Virginia Saturday (Oct. 28).

READ: ‘Anxy’ Aims To Destigmatize Mental Illness Through Storytelling

Marisa W. Harris of Maryland, died at the scene. The boy was critically injured and hospitalized.

The fatal incident occurred on Interstate 66 in Fairfax County, reports WTOP. Harris’ boyfriend was riding in the passenger seat and steered the vehicle after Harris was left incapacitated.

According to WUSA-TV, Harris was a first-year grad student at Marymount University’s Clinical Mental Health Counseling Program.

Mom sent this photo of 22yo Marisa Harris. Says Harris was in Marymount U’s grad program & wanted to help kids like the 12yo involved @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/CNW7cO08Mv — Stephanie Ramirez (@RamirezReports) October 29, 2017

“Marisa had already immersed herself in the Marymount experience and the counseling discipline,” the school said in a statement noting that Harris had recently traveled to Budapest, Hungary to attend the European Branch of an American Counseling Association conference. “Marisa was very quite and reflective, but you could tell once she completed her program she was going to make a difference in the lives of a lot of young adults. Perhaps one of the largest impacts of this tragedy will be the lost of the positive impact that she would have had on others.”

On behalf of MUSGA, we extend our deepest condolences to Marisa Harris’ family and friends. pic.twitter.com/jjNmONKDqG — Marymount Univ. SGA (@MarymountSGA) October 30, 2017

READ: Logic’s VMA Performance Resulted In Increased Calls To Suicide Prevention Hotline