The honeymoon phase doesn’t seem to exist for the Wopsters. After the world witnessed his first-class wedding to Keyshia K’aior, Gucci Mane celebrated not only the love of his life but also the success of his second release of 2017, Mr. Davis, and his New York times best-selling book The Autobiography of Gucci Mane. Instead of focusing on the next chapter of his life, Gucci is going back to the studio to work on his next album

READ: Gucci Mane’s Brother Speaks On Not Being Invited To His Wedding

Yesterday (Oct 24), the “Slippery” rapper confirmed the name of his new album — El Gato The Human Glacier. Gucci didn’t say when to expect the album, but he remains adamant about the chilling title.

With another album on the way and a new deal with Reebok under his belt, Gucci Mane is doing the most to secure every bag possible. If you missed out on “The Mane Event,” catch the rest of the series on BET now.