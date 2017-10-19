Gucci Mane Tours Europe In New Video For “Back On”

Just because he’s a newlywed, thanks to the gorgeous Keyshia Ka’oir, doesn’t mean Gucci Mane is slacking in his hustle. The Atlanta-raised MC unveils the brand new visuals for “Back On,” a song from his recently released album, Mr. Davis.

The video follows Guwop’s journey through Europe as he hits up several music festivals. The straight-to-video footage starts out by showing clips of Gucci and Migos playing dice backstage at the 2017 ‘BET Awards’.

As the song begins, we see the the “Back on Road” rapper performing before a hyped crowd in Copenhagen, Denmark, before moving to other spots such as Paris, France, Montreux, Switzerland, Liege, Belgium, and The Netherlands.

There’s also footage of Machine Gun Kelly at a festival in Belfort, France.

Watch the video above.