Gucci Mane’s Brother Speaks On Not Being Invited To His Wedding

On Oct. 17, Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir made it official and got married in a lavish all-white ceremony. The star-studded event was televised on BET, and ushered in a guest list of Rick Ross to Monica, but a couple of people who share the same blood as Gucci were left out of the festivity.

According to TMZ, the “Lemonade” rapper’s brother, Nate, said his invitation along with their mother’s got lost in the mail. “He didn’t let me go to the wedding but I’m happy for him,” Nate said. “He went through hell to get to where he’s at. Me and my mom didn’t go. That’s just another chapter we have to close in our life.”

On the subject of their mother, Vicky, and her not being able to witness the Wopsters’ holy matrimony, Nate said it would’ve been an unforgettable spectacle if she were present. “For her to see her kid to get married I’m quite sure that’s a dream she really wanted to see come true,” he said. The ceremony took place at Miami’s Four Seasons Hotel.

Watch his interview below.