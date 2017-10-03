Gucci Mane & Offset Party With The Stars In “Met Gala” (Video)
Gucci Mane is enjoying his best life ever, and it’s hard to argue with that. Ask anyone, the reformed rapper continues to be a pillar of success and a posterboy for positive living. Appropriately enough, Guwop just released a new video that symbolizes where he’s headed to next.
“This a good week, I’ve been stackin’ up Ms/And I’m snatchin’ that Wraith in the mornin’ (Wraith)/I was that nigga locked up in the cell/And they treated me like I was normal (normal)/Thankin’ the Lord for them blessings/I just left the Met Gala dressin’ up formal (formal),” raps the Atlanta rapper on the track.
Watch Wop party with the crew in his new video below.