Gucci Mane is enjoying his best life ever, and it’s hard to argue with that. Ask anyone, the reformed rapper continues to be a pillar of success and a posterboy for positive living. Appropriately enough, Guwop just released a new video that symbolizes where he’s headed to next.

“This a good week, I’ve been stackin’ up Ms/And I’m snatchin’ that Wraith in the mornin’ (Wraith)/I was that nigga locked up in the cell/And they treated me like I was normal (normal)/Thankin’ the Lord for them blessings/I just left the Met Gala dressin’ up formal (formal),” raps the Atlanta rapper on the track.

Watch Wop party with the crew in his new video below.