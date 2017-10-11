Gucci Mane Talks To Author Malcolm Gladwell About His Time In Terre Haute Federal Prison (Watch)

Gucci Mane’s transformation from a reckless multimillionaire to a mentally mature man has captivated minds far and wide. Even award-winning author and speaker Malcolm Gladwell has taken notice of the new and improved Gucci. The two authors recently sat down for a brief discussion about Guwop’s time in Terre Haute Federal Prison and his self-rehabilitation.

READ: V Books: ‘The Autobiography Of Gucci Mane’ Is Gucci’s Greatest Redemption Song

“The consequences was way greater. They were talking about giving me twenty years,” Gucci says of going to federal prison. “And when I got three years, I didn’t take it for granted. I said: ‘I’m going to change my life. I’m going to do better.’ Because I seen that I almost got twenty years. I’d gotten second and third chances, but in my mind, I was like, ‘This is my last chance,’ Gucci says.

The “So Icy” rapper credits part of his reform to reading self-help books and works by Gladwell, whose New York Times Best Sellers list include The Tipping Point, Blink, Outliers and What the Dog Saw.

READ: Gucci Mane Says He Tries To “Read A Book A Week”

Watch the interview in its entirety above.